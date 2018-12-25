Home Cities Vijayawada

CM N Chandrababu Naidu invokes history, says no place for K Chandrasekhar Rao’s front

The United Front formed government with outside support from the Congress.

Published: 25th December 2018 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asking his Telangana counterpart and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao what options he is having to go ahead with the proposed front, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has claimed that there is no scope for fourth alternative at the national politics.

“There are only three options to form government at the Centre. Either extending support to the BJP or Congress or taking the inside or outside support of any of the said national parties. Except that, there is no other option as the number will not permit (indicating that all the remaining parties together cannot reach the magis figure),’’ he said, adding that it (the numbers) is not Maharshi Vishwamitra’s creation.

Even as the TRS chief intensified his efforts to form the Federal Front at the national level and discussed the matter with his Odisha and West bengal counterparts, Naidu reaffirmed that he will go ahead with his mission of strengthening the anti-BJP platform. “There is no second thought, we will continue our efforts in view of the interests of the State and nation,’’ he said. Naidu recalled that after Independence, the Congress ruled the nation for many years and later it was the turn of National Front.

The United Front formed a government with outside support from the Congress. Later, coalition governments such as NDA I, UPA 1 and II ruled the country and now in NDA II, the BJP got an absolute majority. Looking into history, there are no instances of forming coalition governments without the Congress or BJP,” he said. Speaking on Modi’s crticism of TDP-Congress tie-up, he said, “As the TDP was opposing the Congress at the State-level, we used to align with BJP at national level because of political compulsion. Communist parties, despite fighting with the Congress, never aligned with BJP at national level because of ideological compulsion. Now, the TDP is aligning with the Congress because of democratic compulsion.’’

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao N Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp