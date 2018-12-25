CM N Chandrababu Naidu invokes history, says no place for K Chandrasekhar Rao’s front

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asking his Telangana counterpart and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao what options he is having to go ahead with the proposed front, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has claimed that there is no scope for fourth alternative at the national politics.

“There are only three options to form government at the Centre. Either extending support to the BJP or Congress or taking the inside or outside support of any of the said national parties. Except that, there is no other option as the number will not permit (indicating that all the remaining parties together cannot reach the magis figure),’’ he said, adding that it (the numbers) is not Maharshi Vishwamitra’s creation.

Even as the TRS chief intensified his efforts to form the Federal Front at the national level and discussed the matter with his Odisha and West bengal counterparts, Naidu reaffirmed that he will go ahead with his mission of strengthening the anti-BJP platform. “There is no second thought, we will continue our efforts in view of the interests of the State and nation,’’ he said. Naidu recalled that after Independence, the Congress ruled the nation for many years and later it was the turn of National Front.

The United Front formed a government with outside support from the Congress. Later, coalition governments such as NDA I, UPA 1 and II ruled the country and now in NDA II, the BJP got an absolute majority. Looking into history, there are no instances of forming coalition governments without the Congress or BJP,” he said. Speaking on Modi’s crticism of TDP-Congress tie-up, he said, “As the TDP was opposing the Congress at the State-level, we used to align with BJP at national level because of political compulsion. Communist parties, despite fighting with the Congress, never aligned with BJP at national level because of ideological compulsion. Now, the TDP is aligning with the Congress because of democratic compulsion.’’