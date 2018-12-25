Fraudster couple held in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Penamaluru police registered a case against a couple on Monday for allegedly fleecing a man of approximately Rs 4 lakh on the pretext of providing a job at Capital Region Development Authority office.

The complainant, Viswa Chaitanya and the accused —Satish and Navaneeta — reside in the same colony of Penamaluru. Claiming to be close to government officials and ministers, the couple took the money from Chaitanya and asked him to give their reference in case his friends wanted jobs. A case under Section 402 of IPC was registered.