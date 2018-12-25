Need for sex education to youth stressed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BVS Kumar, chairman of the Krishna District Child Welfare Committee, said that girls should be strong, physically and mentally, to boldly face challenges in their lives. He was the chief guest at a programme organised by Care and Share in city on Monday.

Representatives of Empower and Excel, a US-based NGO, V Suneetha and V Spurthi, head of its Indian chapter K Kalyan Krishna Kumar, and CWC members L Francis and Fr Davis participated in the programme. V Spurthi said children should have awareness on sex education, good touch and bad touch.