Police Sports and Games Meet-2018 kicks off after 14 years

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The four-day Police Sports and Games Meet-2018 kicked off at City Armed Reserve Gounds on Monday. Vijayawada Commissioner of Police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Monday lit the torch marking commencement of the event. On the occasion, he said the previous meet was conducted in 2004 in the city and that he was happy that it was being organised after a gap of 14 years. He congratulated sportspersons of the department for their participation in the event.

He also said the games would act as a stress-buster to the officials. “Police face many challenges while performing duties. Playing sports will help the officers keep their body fit and keep heart-related ailments away,” the CP said.

Volleyball, kabaddi, tug of war, basketball, disc throw, badminton, tennis, short put, handball, long jump and triple jump events will be conducted during the meet.

As many as 269 police officials of five wings are going to take part in the sports meet. Officials of Law and Order zone I, Law and Order zone II, Traffic zone, Crime zone and CAR and CSW zone will participate in the events. The meet will conclude on December 27. Director General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur will be the chief guest of the meet and give out awards to the winners.