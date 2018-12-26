Home Cities Vijayawada

6-day silk sari expo inaugurated in city

Entry is free for everyone and people can visit the exhibition till December 30, he added.

Published: 26th December 2018 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Dipali Raut at the exhibition on Tuesday I R V K Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A six-day Silk India Expo-2018, organised by Hastashilpi-Artisans and Weavers Welfare Association, Mysore, was inaugurated by former Miss South India and Tollywood actress Dipali Raut at Vedika Kalyana Mandapam, Benz Circle, on Tuesday.  “I am glad to see all these apparel, particularly silk saris from so many states and other designer silk products, all under one roof,” said Dipali Raut.

“Various silk saree weavers, handloom clusters and silk cooperative societies from 21 states have showcased their products here. This expo is aimed at making accessible various good quality products directly to customers, without mediators,” said the organiser of the exhibition, Abhinand.

Around 50 stalls are set up at the expo and they are laden with Mysore silk saris, crepe and georgette silk saris, chiffon silk saris, tussar silk sarees and suit, kanchipuram silk saris and wedding saris, designer fancy sarees, dharmavaram silk saris, raw silk and tussar, jute silk saris, Dhaka silk saris, handloom silk cotton sarees, silk blends saris and stole, silk shawls, silk blends fabrics/furnishing, uppada, gadwal silk saris and much many more products throughout country in this exposition.

Silk India Expo-2018

