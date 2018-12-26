Home Cities Vijayawada

EGH awardee felicitated

Published: 26th December 2018 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Dr Pamidimukkala V Sambasiva Rao, who was recently conferred with Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (EGH), was felicitated by AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao at a programme held at Siddhartha Auditorium in Vijayawada on Tuesday. Siva Prasada Rao said that Sambasiva Rao was the only person in Asia to get the EGH award.

He lauded the efforts of Sambasiva Rao in establishing leather technology and providing livelihood to thousands of people in the African countries. 
 

