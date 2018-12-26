Man ‘cheats’ his financiers of Rs 50 crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The owner of a fertiliser shop in Narasaraopet town is on the run after allegedly cheating his financiers and some farmers to the tune of `50 crore. In this regard, a case of cheating was registered against the accused, Maddi Srinivasa Rao (52), at Two-town police station. The policesaid Srinivasa Rao collected money from various persons in the name of enhancing his business operation. “As the shop is closed for the past three days, many tried to reach him on his phone, but could not,” police said.