Manikyala Rao threatens to resign, launch hunger strike

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the TDP government failed to implement any of the 56 assurances given to West Godavari district during the 2014 elections, BJP MLA from Tadepalligudem Pydikondala Manikyala Rao has shot off a letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stating he will resign as a legislator if the State government fails to fulfil the promises.

The BJP leader also threatened to launch an indefinite hunger strike if the Chief Minister fails to respond to his letter in 15 days. He also asked the Chief Minister to forward his letter - to be treated as his resignation -- to the legislative Assembly Speaker if the government doesn’t want to fulfil the promises.

Speaking to TNIE, the former Endowment minister said, “West Godavari district gave TDP 15 MLA and two MP seats and yet the Chief Minister failed to implement any of the promises made during the 2014 elections. There were no proposals made, let alone implementation. So, I have sent a letter to remind him of all the assurances made and demanded that a plan of action be announced within 15 days. Otherwise, on day 16, I will launch an indefinite hunger strike.”

“If they (TDP) think that I am an obstacle for the development of West Godavari, then I will step down as MLA in the interest of the district. So, I told the Chief Minister to forward my letter to the Speaker by considering it as my resignation letter.” He enclosed a list of assurances made along with the identification number given by the CM’s office to the poll promises. The former minister added that his attempts to meet the TDP supremo were in vain as he was denied Naidu’s appointment.

He also said that the TDP government stopped giving Special Development Funds (SDF) to him after the BJP legislators resigned from the State Cabinet after the TDP ended its alliance with the BJP. “When I asked the special chief secretary (CM) Satish Chandra as to why I was not given the funds, he told me that they were asked not to give the money as the BJP was not with the TDP anymore.

The government has stopped giving SDF to YSRC MLAs long ago. I am ashamed to be a part of this Assembly,” he added.It may be noted that Pydikondala has been at loggerheads with Zilla Parishad Chairperson Mullapudi Bapiraju and other TDP leaders for the last few years over various issues.

Naidu calls it political stunt

Reacting to Pydikondala’s threat, Naidu said the BJP leader should protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for destroying the democratic institutions in the country. “What did you do when the Centre was not releasing money for Polavaram project in your district and for the National Institute of Technology in your own constituency? You won’t resign for those issues but resort to cheap political stunts like threatening to resign. If at all you want to protest, you should do it in New Delhi against PM Modi, who tried to crush the State,” he said. Naidu said that his government was doing everything for West Godavari, even by going out of the way sometimes.