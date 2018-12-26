Pregnant woman among four killed as car crashes into tree

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four persons were killed, including a middle-aged woman and her pregnant daughter, while four others were injured in a road mishap that took place on the outskirts of Timmapuram village, Yadlapadu Mandal (Guntur) on Monday late night. According to local police, around 11 pm a car hit a tractor and then crashed into a roadside tree. All the victims–S Anasuya (52), her daughter V Jayasri (20), driver P Francis (38) and a relative Ramadevi (39)–were in the car when the accident took place.

The four persons had left for Yadlapadu village in the morning of the day to attend the baby shower ceremony of Jayasri. They had started for their home at Yadavalli at 10 pm. The car hit the tractor from behind, post which the driver lost control over the vehicle and smashed it into the tree. Police said low visibility due to foggy condition and lack of street lights in the area might be the reason that led to the fatal accident.

Upon learning about the incident, villagers rushed to the spot and rescued the injured from the car. Anasuya and Jayasri died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries at a government hospital. The injured were rushed to a hospital.A case was registered and bodies were sent for autopsy, the police added. Jayasri was married to businessman Nagaraju for the last three years.

Two women killed on the spot

Anasuya and Jayasri died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries at a government hospital. Police said low visibility due to foggy condition and lack of street lights might be the reason that led to the fatal accident, adding that a case was registered