‘Provide dustbins to commercial establishments’  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of improving sanitation conditions at commercial establishments in the city, municipal commissioner J Nivas has directed the officials concerned to provide dustbins and come up with measures to prevent open defecation in public places and adjacent to canal bunds.

On Tuesday, the civic body chief carried out inspection at Kaleswara Rao Market and its surroundings. After observing that there were heaps of garbage piled before several shops in the market, Nivas instructed public health department officials to make sure dustbins are provided to the shopkeepers. Since many people defecated near the market, he ordered the officials to deploy a ‘Swachh Garhi’ to maintain cleanliness.

Saying that there was garbage piled up near the under construction VMC office building too, the municipal commissioner directed officials to clean the premises with immediate effect.

Executive Engineer K Koteswara Rao, Health Officers Babu Srinivasan and Iqbal Hussain also accompanied Nivas on his visit.