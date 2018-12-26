Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Provide dustbins to commercial establishments’  

On Tuesday, the civic body chief carried out inspection at Kaleswara Rao Market and its surroundings.

Published: 26th December 2018 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   As part of improving sanitation conditions at commercial establishments in the city, municipal commissioner J Nivas has directed the officials concerned to provide dustbins and come up with measures to prevent open defecation in public places and adjacent to canal bunds.

On Tuesday, the civic body chief carried out inspection at Kaleswara Rao Market and its surroundings. After observing that there were heaps of garbage piled before several shops in the market, Nivas instructed public health department officials to make sure dustbins are provided to the shopkeepers. Since many people defecated near the market, he ordered the officials to deploy a ‘Swachh Garhi’ to maintain cleanliness.

Saying that there was garbage piled up near the under construction VMC office building too, the municipal commissioner directed officials to clean the premises with immediate effect. 

Executive Engineer K Koteswara Rao, Health Officers Babu Srinivasan and Iqbal Hussain also accompanied Nivas on his visit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kaleswara Rao Market

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp