Avadhoota Datta Peetham takes out ‘Ratha Yatra’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Many devotees participated in the ‘ratha yatra’ of Lord Hanuman, taken out by Avadhoota Datta Peetham, from Patamata in city on Tuesday. Zilla Parishad chairperson Gadde Anuradha, along with TDP youth leader Devineni Avinash, flagged off the ‘ratha yatra’ in the presence of ‘ashram’ organiser T Ramesh. The ‘ratha yatra’ passed through the thoroughfares of Patamata, Mahatma Gandhi Road and concluded at Avadhoota Datta Peetham.

Clad in red and orange colour clothes, devotees of all age groups took part in the ‘yatra’ and danced on the tunes of Hanuman Chalisa. “The ‘yatra’ has been taken out to make devotees aware of the marathon chanting of ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ by 1.99 lakh devotees, to be organised by Avadhoota Datta Peetham Seer Ganapathi Sachidananda Swamiji, at Padmavathi Ghat in the city on January 5, 2019,” Ramesh said.