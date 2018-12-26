Home Cities Vijayawada

TDP shoots off letter to PM Narendra Modi ahead of visit demanding explanation for betrayal

Though the State was expected to get more than Rs 90,000 crore financial aid as per the AP Reorganisation Act, the Centre so far extended only Rs 14,500 crore.

Published: 26th December 2018 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State on January 6, the TDP upped the ante and demanded him to give explanation to the people of Andhra Pradesh for “betraying” the State. In an open letter to Modi, AP TDP president and Minister for Energy K Kala Venkata Rao alleged that the Centre had done injustice to State on all fronts.

Posing 24 questions to the PM, the TDP leader said that instead of fulfilling the promises made to the State, leaders of the BJP were resorting to false propaganda against the State government. Despite the fact that the Centre is giving Rs 284 crore towards its share for social pensions,  whereas the State government is spending Rs 6,000 crore per year, the BJP claims that the Centre is giving Rs 800 out of Rs 1,000 being paid as pensions every month. 

