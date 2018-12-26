Home Cities Vijayawada

Two days after KCR visit, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s aide backs N Chandrababu Naidu on EVMs

BJD MP Soumya Ranjan Patnaik discussed several crucial issues such as EVM’s, Women Reservation Bill and extended her party’s support to Naidu’s stand on EVMs. 

Published: 26th December 2018 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

EVM

Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is stepping up his campaign against the usage of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and for the reintroduction of ballot paper system in elections, is reportedly getting the support of other States on the issue. On Tuesday, a BJD MP, at the behest of the party chief and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, called on Naidu at his residence in Undavalli and expressed solidarity with the stand of the TDP supremo on EVMs. 

BJD MP Soumya Ranjan Patnaik discussed several crucial issues such as EVM’s, Women Reservation Bill and extended her party’s support to Naidu’s stand on EVMs. Apart from these issues, the BJD evinced interest to work with the TDP on various national issues.

The meeting of Naidu and the BJD MP, who came as a representative of Odisha Chief Minister, gained significance as it happened only two days after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called on Naveen Patnaik as part of garnering support for the TRS’s chief ’s proposed Federal Front. As Naidu is batting for the anti-BJP platform by aligning with the Congress and announced to intensify his efforts for the same, the fresh development is seen as an olive branch extended by BJD to the anti-BJP platform.

Meanwhile, sources said that during the meeting, Naidu and the BJD MP also discussed the objections being raised by Odisha government on Polavaram project as well as the details of the meeting between Naveen Patnaik and Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao.

After KCR’s meeting with Naveen Patnaik on Sunday, Naidu had alleged that the former went to Bhubaneswar to avert the progress of Polavaram project by provoking the Odisha government.

The Odisha MP, emerging out of the meeting, said Naidu made it clear that there was no scope for formation of a government at the Centre without involving either the Congress or BJP. The TDP boss also urged the ruling party in Odisha to choose the better option.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik N Chandrababu Naidu Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp