Two days after KCR visit, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s aide backs N Chandrababu Naidu on EVMs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is stepping up his campaign against the usage of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and for the reintroduction of ballot paper system in elections, is reportedly getting the support of other States on the issue. On Tuesday, a BJD MP, at the behest of the party chief and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, called on Naidu at his residence in Undavalli and expressed solidarity with the stand of the TDP supremo on EVMs.

BJD MP Soumya Ranjan Patnaik discussed several crucial issues such as EVM’s, Women Reservation Bill and extended her party’s support to Naidu’s stand on EVMs. Apart from these issues, the BJD evinced interest to work with the TDP on various national issues.

The meeting of Naidu and the BJD MP, who came as a representative of Odisha Chief Minister, gained significance as it happened only two days after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called on Naveen Patnaik as part of garnering support for the TRS’s chief ’s proposed Federal Front. As Naidu is batting for the anti-BJP platform by aligning with the Congress and announced to intensify his efforts for the same, the fresh development is seen as an olive branch extended by BJD to the anti-BJP platform.

Meanwhile, sources said that during the meeting, Naidu and the BJD MP also discussed the objections being raised by Odisha government on Polavaram project as well as the details of the meeting between Naveen Patnaik and Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao.

After KCR’s meeting with Naveen Patnaik on Sunday, Naidu had alleged that the former went to Bhubaneswar to avert the progress of Polavaram project by provoking the Odisha government.

The Odisha MP, emerging out of the meeting, said Naidu made it clear that there was no scope for formation of a government at the Centre without involving either the Congress or BJP. The TDP boss also urged the ruling party in Odisha to choose the better option.