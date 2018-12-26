Home Cities Vijayawada

UAE firm to develop District Cooling System

The Commissioner of APCRDA, Cherukuri Sreedhar, said that the Letter of Award (LoA) had been given to the UAE-based firm recently for executing the project.

VIJAYAWADA:   The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has entrusted a United Arab Emirates-based, National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed), with the task of developing the District Cooling System (DCS) proposed in Amaravati. The DCS, which will be coming up in the Amaravati Government Complex (AGC) area, is a unique temperature management system which cools the space through a centralised source. 

The Commissioner of APCRDA, Cherukuri Sreedhar, said that the Letter of Award (LoA) had been given to the UAE-based firm recently for executing the project. “There will be no need to arrange individual cooling systems in the AGC, which will house the iconic Assembly complex and High Court, the five-towered Secretariat and other administrative buildings,” Sreedhar informed CM Naidu, in a teleconference.

According to the officials, the estimated cost of the project is `150 crore. Instead of conventional air conditioning units, there will be air-handling units in the buildings of the capital. These handlers circulate the air which is cooled at the DCS. The air-handlers are connected to the DCS through a piped network.

Chilled water of 4.5 degree Celsius will be supplied through the network, thus bringing down the temperature in the rooms. The DCS is 40-50 per cent more efficient than conventional cooling systems and is expected to reduce the carbon emissions by almost half. The DCS is widely used across America, Europe, Middle-East and Asia-Pacific regions.

While the Gujarat International Finance-Tech City has adopted the system in the country, Amaravati would be the first Indian capital to use it, the officials added. The commissioner also told the CM that the authority had entered into an agreement with the Centre for Urbanisation, Buildings and Environment (CUBE) — IIT Madras — for third-party quality assurance and quality control works. He further added that the construction works of HappyNest project would begin next month.

CM Naidu suggested the development of a Results-Based Monitoring and Evaluation System to track the progress of the capital works. “This system will not only help identify critical issues, but also the problems on the ground-level and those related to policy and decision making so that immediate solutions can be planned,” he added. The CM also said that Amaravati would lay the largest raft foundation for the world’s tallest Secretariat, which is also India’s first diagrid building, on Thursday.

