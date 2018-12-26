Home Cities Vijayawada

UP, Goa teams lift cups at National Tennis Ball Cricket Championship

Published: 26th December 2018 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The men’s team of Uttar Pradesh emerged victorious in the 29th National Tennis Ball Cricket Championship, which concluded at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Tuesday. In women’s category, the team of Goa won the championship. GO Sports Management CEO CR Mohan handed over the trophies to the winning and runner up teams.

Addressing the gathering, Mohan said that 69 league matches were conducted for both men and women. In the knockout stage, 8 quarter-final and 4 semi-final matches were played in both the categories. Men’s teams of Rajasthan, Odisha, Goa and Uttar Pradesh entered into knockouts. Odisha won by 11 runs against Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh won by 25 runs against Goa. In the exciting final match, Uttar Pradesh won by 8 wickets and lifted the trophy, he said.

 Women’s team of Goa won by 31 runs against All India Industries Board. Disclosing the details of players’ achievements, he said that Gaurav of Uttar Pradesh was awarded the Best Batsman of the Tourney award, Prakash Sahu of Odisha awarded Best Bowler award and Aman of Uttar Pradesh was presented with the Man of the Series ward. Sudha of Chattisgarh was awarded the Best Batswoman of the Tourney award, Sharmila of Goa awarded the Best Bowler award and Sunaina of All India Industries Board presented with Woman of the Series award.

