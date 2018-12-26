Home Cities Vijayawada

Varla Ramaiah files plaint against derogatory posts on CM N Chandrababu Naidu

In his complaint, Ramaiah said one Varra Raveendra Reddy shared a post on Facebook in which he had used abusive language for his criticism of the chief minister.

VIJAYAWADA:  Four days after meeting Vijayawada city Commissioner of Police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and lodging a complaint against derogatory posts and comments on social media against him and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, APSRTC Chairman and Telugu Desam Party leader Varla Ramaiah approached Krishna Lanka police to file a complaint on the same and demanded immediate action against the user.

In his complaint, Ramaiah said one Varra Raveendra Reddy shared a post on Facebook in which he had used abusive language for his criticism of the chief minister. The same was also telecasted by a vernacular news channel. Ramaiah also pointed out that Raveendra Reddy had also made casteist remarks against him on the social media platform in his earlier posts.  

Responding to his complaint, Krishna Lanka Circle Inspector K Chandrasekhar said the complaint was referred to the legal cell and that necessary action against the Ravindra Reddy would be initiated as he would be booked under relevant sections of SC/ST Atrocities Act. “We are collecting details of Raveendra Reddy with his Facebook profile and IP address of his computer with which he accessed. We have realised that he is a resident of Pulivendula of Kadapa mandal,” Chandrasekhar added.

