Welfare schemes TDP government’s top priority: CM N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that his government is giving top priority for the implementation of welfare schemes despite facing financial crunch, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that apart from spending Rs 1,01,213 crore for the welfare of SC, ST, BC, minorities and differently-abled, the government allotted more funds for other schemes such as debt redemption, interest-free loans to farmers and women groups and various corporations.

Releasing a white paper on ‘Social Empowerment and Welfare’ at the Grievance Hall in Undavalli on Tuesday, Naidu said that implementation of welfare schemes was a must for extending a helping hand to the poor. “Due to various reasons, people are still remained in poverty. During my padayatra taken up before the 2014 elections, I have interacted with scores of people directly and came across their problems and decided to implement welfare schemes on a big scale,’’ Naidu said.

Listing out various welfare schemes being implemented by the State government including those mentioned in the election manifesto, Naidu claimed that no other State government was implementing welfare schemes in such a big way. Taking potshots at Leader of the Opposition YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu said the YSRC chief has no administrative experience even as a panchayat board member.

“Jagan is unaware of economics and sociology, but making tall claims on extending benefits to all. The future will be bleak if such an inexperienced person came at the helm of affairs. Performance is different from slogans,’’ Naidu said. Making it clear that the government cannot implement welfare schemes if it spends revenue for other purposes, he said that is why his government opted for alternative revenue sources for the construction of the capital city.“The TDP government is the only one in the nation to implement welfare programmes right from birth of a child.

We are implementing Public Distribution System (PDS) in a big way. In addition, we are distributing gift kits during festivals such as Sankranti, Christmas and Ramzan. Andhra Pradesh is only the State to have universal health coverage,’’ he said.

Stating that eradication of poverty can be realised only after the creation of wealth, he said despite odds such as non-cooperation from the Centre as well as the Opposition parties, effective policies undertaken by his government resulted in successful implementation of welfare schemes. “AP is ahead of several States including the neighbouring Telangana in achieving sustainable development goals (SDG), which reflects the improvement of living standards. Despite being strong financially, States like Telangana are lagging behind AP. While AP stood 4th in SDG with 64 points, Telangana stood in 9th with 61 points,’’ he said.