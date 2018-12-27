51,926 clear SI examination in Telangana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Out of the 1,21,160 candidates who appeared for the recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector (SI), 51,926 were qualified, according to State Level Police Recruitment Board. In a release issued here on Wednesday, the SLPRB officials said the candidates appeared for the examination can get their result from the website slprb.gov.in.

As many as 1,06,385 male candidates appeared for the examination and 46,915 cleared the first phase.

Similarly, 15,775 women candidates appeared and 5,011 of them qualified. “Around 49 per cent of candidates cleared the first phase. The candidates will be filtered again in two other phases,” said the officials. The OMR sheets will be available for download from the website from December 27, they added.

Physical measurement test/physical efficiency test for the qualified candidates are likely to be conducted at places — Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Guntur and Kurnool — from January 18, 2019.