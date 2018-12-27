Home Cities Vijayawada

Agriculture, allied sectors post 11 per cent growth: CM N Chandrababu Naidu

N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The paradigm shift towards aquaculture and horticulture contributed to the growth rate of the State. Interestingly, drought-prone Rayalaseema districts performed better than the coastal districts in the horticulture sector.

According to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Anantapur district stood first in horticulture, followed by Chittoor, Kurnool and Guntur districts. Asserting that horticulture and aquaculture have become a boon, the Chief Minister said that the income level of farmers rose to 97 per cent on an average in the past four-and-a-half years. He felt that farmers can get good returns by cultivating alternative crops.

Releasing the white paper on agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, sericulture, dairy development, fisheries and agricultural marketing departments at the Grievance Hall in Undavalli on Wednesday, Naidu said that priority is being accorded to horticulture and aquaculture. He said that agriculture and allied sectors registered 11 per cent growth rate in the past four-and-a-half years despite deficit rainfall.

Stating that several farmers have committed suicide for various reasons like spurious seeds and lack of irrigation water where farmers of Konaseema area observed crop holiday, the Chief Minister said the TDP government implemented debt redemption scheme worth Rs 24,000 crore for farmers. The State government gave enough hand-holding to the farming community by reducing agriculture expenditure and completing irrigation projects on a priority basis, he added.

He alleged that the Centre did not extend any support to the debt redemption scheme, adding that the government disbursed Rs 15,147 crore to 58.29 lakh farmers at an annual interest rate of 10 per cent, he said. The Chief Minister said 103.35 lakh soil health cards were distributed covering 68 lakh farm holdings in the past four-and-a-half years. He said 1.80 lakh MTs of micronutrients were supplied to farmers with cent per cent subsidy. He said 4,095 MPEOs were appointed.

The Chief Minister said a mega seed park is coming up in 650 acres at Tangadancha village in Kurnool district in collaboration with Iowa State University at a cost of Rs 670 crore to distribute quality seeds to the entire nation.

To protect the interests of tenant farmers, loans worth Rs 9,411 crore were disbursed to 25.05 lakh tenant farmers. The State government procured various agricultural products at a cost of Rs 3,556 crore in the past four-and-a-half years. Naidu said AP stood first in maize, jowar and rice production during 2016-17.

AP registers healthy growth

AP stands first in zero budget natural farming. It is being taken up in 972 villages of 331 mandals covering 1.67 lakh acres. A target was set to extend ZBNF to 5 lakh farmers this year.

The State also tops in horticulture products such as chilli, cocoa, lime, oil palm, papaya, coconut and tomato and bagged second position in production of cashew, mango, turmeric and sweet orange.

AP stands first in fish production in the country. The State also bagged top spot in aquaculture and inland fish production and secured fourth place in marine fish production, contributing 22 per cent of total fish production and 65 per cent of shrimp production in India. AP stands as a major exporter of shrimp in India with a share of 45 per cent.

AP spent Rs 82,000 crore for developing agriculture and allied sectors in the past five years
Budget for agriculture and allied sectors, which was Rs 6,127 crore in 2013-14 was increased to Rs 19,070 crore this year

Naidu seeks Naveen’s support for Polavaram

Stating that he had cordial relations with his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik, Naidu said that the issues pertaining to Polavaram project will be resolved amicably. “A BJP MP approached me with a letter from Naveen Patnaik seeking TDP’s support for Women’s Reservation Bill. We have decided to support the bill. Other issues like objections being raised by the Odisha government on Polavaram also came up for discussion during the meeting. I made it clear that Rs 16,000 crore was already spent on the project and sought the cooperation of Odisha government for the smooth completion of the project,” he added.

