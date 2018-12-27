Home Cities Vijayawada

Boycott PM Narendra Modi’s visit: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to people

Accusing the Centre of targeting the State and TDP leaders for demanding justice, he said Opposition YSRC and the BJP were in collusion for their selfish motives.

Published: 27th December 2018 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Intensifying his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the grave ‘injustice’ done to the State by the Centre, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday called on the people to boycott his visit to the State on January 6.  “The best way to express our resentment and teach a befitting lesson to Modi is to boycott his visit,’’ Naidu said.

Addressing Dharma Porata Deeksha in Anantapur and also during a teleconference with his party leaders on Wednesday morning, Naidu called upon the people to take part in protest demonstrations to be organised by the TDP on January 1 against the BJP and express their resentment in peaceful manner.

“Modi has done nothing to AP and what will he say to the people during his visit? His government has shown an empty hand to the State by not fulfilling the provisions of the AP State Reorganisation Act. It would be better if the PM visits the State for inspecting the government projects like Polavaram and capital city,’’ he said.

Seeking to know the intentions behind Modi’s visit, Naidu said, “Is Modi visiting the State to see whether we are dead or alive? Or his visit intended to rake up the bifurcation wounds? We will have no objection if the Prime Minister visits the State after implementing the AP State Reorganisation Act assurances.’’

Accusing the Centre of targeting the State and TDP leaders for demanding justice, he said Opposition YSRC and the BJP were in collusion for their selfish motives.“While the YSRC leaders are pledging the interests of the State for getting cases against party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy dropped, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan withdrew into silence after demanding that the Centre pay Rs  75,000 crore to AP as per the Act. We should defeat all those parties supporting the BJP,” Naidu said.

When all the political parties including Congress supported the demand of AP and the ‘no confidence’ motion moved by the TDP against the BJP government, the YSRC made tall claims of never giving up its agitation for the cause of special category status and beat a retreat by getting its MP to resign.

Takes jibe at his Telangana counterpart

Taking a jibe at his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chandrababu Naidu wondered whether the meeting was intended to brief Modi about his (Rao’s) visit to various States in the name of building a Federal Front or to resolve the issues pertaining to Telangana.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi N Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp