Boycott PM Narendra Modi’s visit: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to people

VIJAYAWADA: Intensifying his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the grave ‘injustice’ done to the State by the Centre, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday called on the people to boycott his visit to the State on January 6. “The best way to express our resentment and teach a befitting lesson to Modi is to boycott his visit,’’ Naidu said.

Addressing Dharma Porata Deeksha in Anantapur and also during a teleconference with his party leaders on Wednesday morning, Naidu called upon the people to take part in protest demonstrations to be organised by the TDP on January 1 against the BJP and express their resentment in peaceful manner.

“Modi has done nothing to AP and what will he say to the people during his visit? His government has shown an empty hand to the State by not fulfilling the provisions of the AP State Reorganisation Act. It would be better if the PM visits the State for inspecting the government projects like Polavaram and capital city,’’ he said.

Seeking to know the intentions behind Modi’s visit, Naidu said, “Is Modi visiting the State to see whether we are dead or alive? Or his visit intended to rake up the bifurcation wounds? We will have no objection if the Prime Minister visits the State after implementing the AP State Reorganisation Act assurances.’’

Accusing the Centre of targeting the State and TDP leaders for demanding justice, he said Opposition YSRC and the BJP were in collusion for their selfish motives.“While the YSRC leaders are pledging the interests of the State for getting cases against party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy dropped, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan withdrew into silence after demanding that the Centre pay Rs 75,000 crore to AP as per the Act. We should defeat all those parties supporting the BJP,” Naidu said.

When all the political parties including Congress supported the demand of AP and the ‘no confidence’ motion moved by the TDP against the BJP government, the YSRC made tall claims of never giving up its agitation for the cause of special category status and beat a retreat by getting its MP to resign.

Takes jibe at his Telangana counterpart

Taking a jibe at his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chandrababu Naidu wondered whether the meeting was intended to brief Modi about his (Rao’s) visit to various States in the name of building a Federal Front or to resolve the issues pertaining to Telangana.