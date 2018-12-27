Home Cities Vijayawada

Fibernet connections in district’s government schools, offices

As on date, over 66,000 Fibernet connections are available to the people across the district.

Published: 27th December 2018

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district administration is planning to equip all government offices, police stations, schools and colleges across the district with Fibernet connections. By the end of this month, over 970 villages and 277 wards of various municipalities are expected to be connected with Fibernet. A live telecast of CM Chandrababu Naidu’s speech, which he is going to deliver on January 2 in connection with the Janmabhoomi programme, is going to be provided to the people of the State.

As on date, over 66,000 Fibernet connections are available to the people across the district. If one has a Fibrenet connection, he can get access to 304 television channels, internet with wifi facility and free telephone calls for `149 per month. People who want to register for fibernet connections can call the toll free number 1800-5995-555. They can choose from a variety of packages based on their need.

District Collector B Lakshmikantham requested the people to get registered for getting fibernet services so that they can make use of the government services available online from their homes.“Everybody needs internet but paying high price for it is not easy. People can get the connections and set up boxes from tahsildars’ offices in the district,” said the DC.

Fibernet connections

