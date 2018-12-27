Home Cities Vijayawada

Foggy conditions to continue for 24 hours

As of now, a low trough at the mean sea level over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea and Equatorial Indian Ocean persists.

Published: 27th December 2018 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning that dense fog is very likely to occur in Krishna, Guntur, East Godavari and West Godavari districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Chittoor district of Rayalaseema for the next 24 hours. According to officials, the fog is occurring due to cool wind current from the northern parts, which is passing through Andhra Pradesh.

As of now, a low trough at the mean sea level over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea and Equatorial Indian Ocean persists.With this, the coastal region is very likely to experience light rains at isolated places after 24 hours.

The IMD forecast reads that light to moderate rain or thunder showers are very likely to occur at isolated places of Coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next 2-3 days. Similarly, in Rayalaseema region, dry weather conditions will prevail all through the week. From Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, minimum temperature was 17 degree Celsius, recorded at Arogyavaram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp