Foggy conditions to continue for 24 hours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning that dense fog is very likely to occur in Krishna, Guntur, East Godavari and West Godavari districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Chittoor district of Rayalaseema for the next 24 hours. According to officials, the fog is occurring due to cool wind current from the northern parts, which is passing through Andhra Pradesh.

As of now, a low trough at the mean sea level over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea and Equatorial Indian Ocean persists.With this, the coastal region is very likely to experience light rains at isolated places after 24 hours.

The IMD forecast reads that light to moderate rain or thunder showers are very likely to occur at isolated places of Coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next 2-3 days. Similarly, in Rayalaseema region, dry weather conditions will prevail all through the week. From Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, minimum temperature was 17 degree Celsius, recorded at Arogyavaram.