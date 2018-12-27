Home Cities Vijayawada

Rs 134.2 crore government aid for infrastructure development in Vijayawada​

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To improve the basic infrastructure in Vijayawada, the State government has extended financial support to the tune of Rs 134.2 crore under the Critical Infrastructure Investment Plan (CIIP), said City Mayor Koneru Sreedhar. Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Sreedhar said that in October, the State government had approved a CIIP project worth Rs 12,600 crore to develop the infrastructure in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the State.

ULBs’ development works worth Rs 6,000 crore will commence shortly under the first phase and Rs 134.2 crore have been sanctioned to Vijayawada for undertaking the works, he said. The public health department was entrusted with the task of calling for tenders for executing the works in the city.

The tender will be finalised on December 31, and the winning company will commence the works, which are supposed to be completed in a year, in mid-January, he said. Disclosing the details of the works to be undertaken under CIIP, he said that Rs 55.01 crore will be spent on under-water supply section; Rs 26.98 crore on underground drainage section; Rs 36.93 crore on road section; Rs 9.13 crore on graveyard sector; Rs 5 crore on rain water drains sector and Rs 95 lakh on horticulture sector.

The mayor also said that the State government had sanctioned Rs 75 crore for 2018-19 to carry out development works in the city. Of the total, Rs 12.43 crore was sanctioned for constructing a road under a bridge near Madhura Nagar, Rs 4.19 crore for procuring and installing machinery to clear the side drains, Rs 8.9 crore for renovating Chennupati Ramakotaiah Municipal Indoor Stadium, Patamata, and Rs 3.73 crore for renovating bio-methanation plant at Ajith Singh Nagar, he added.

TDP VMC floor leader G Hari Babu, VMC chief engineer P Adiseshu and superintendent engineer (projects) Ramakrishna were also present at the conference.

