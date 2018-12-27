RTA seizes 20 bikes with roaring silencers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Road Transport Authority (RTA) officials on Wednesday seized 20 motorcycles with modified silencers during a surprise check. The move was an attempt to curb noise pollution caused by two-wheelers.

Following instructions from Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) E Meera Prasad, a team of Motor Vehicle Inspector’s (MVIs) carried out inspections at Benz circle, Screw Bridge and Dandamudi Rajagopala Rao Municipal Indoor Stadium on Mahatma Gandhi Road.

Speaking on the occasion, Meera Prasad said that customising vehicles or modifying/altering (exhaust) silencers is a punishable offence under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.“We have received numerous complaints from the public that customised vehicles were the reason for noise pollution on city roads. So, the MVIs were instructed to crack the whip on traffic offenders in regular intervals.

As part of it, they seized seized 20 motorcycles on Wednesday that made noise level of 80 decibels; 15 of them were Royal Enfields,” DTC said.She added a series of similar raids would be conducted in the city and violators would be penalised.

Rules for autos ferrying kids to schools

Rajamahendravaram: The Road Transport Authority has asked schools of East Godavari district to register details of autorickshaws and their drivers who ferry students to the educational institutions from their houses. As per the new norm, name of the institution should be displayed on the front and back of the vehicle; only eight kids, below 12 years, are allowed in an autorickshaw, which should have grills on its sides, at a time. The driver should have obtained permit and autorickshaws are only allowed to ferry children within a distance of 5 km. The department also advised parents and school managements to form committees and ensure that the driver is not an alcoholic.