Vijayawada

Singapore will help create infrastructure: Nara Lokesh

Published: 27th December 2018 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 06:47 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Envoy to Andhra Pradesh and Ambassador-at-Large for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore Government, Gopinath Pillai said his government would support the State in developing the startup culture.

IT and Panchayat Raj Minister Nara Lokesh, who is on a three-day trip to the island nation as part of SR Nathan Fellowship, met Pillai and discussed on the creation of necessary infrastructure for promoting startup companies and other issues.

“The diplomat responded positively when we sought his government’s support in setting up of Capital Region Investment Promotion Agency and Innovation Corridor. These will boost the manufacturing, logistics, aerospace and construction sectors in the State,” Lokesh tweeted.

As a part of the fellowship, he will study various aspects of the administration and development in Singapore. Later, Lokesh also held a meeting with Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) chief executive officer (CEO) Mike Barclay and requested assistance in the development of a zoological park akin to the one in Singapore in Andhra Pradesh.

