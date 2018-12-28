Home Cities Vijayawada

CM camp office or R&B building to house Andhra HC

Even though Naidu is confident that the pending works of the Judicial Complex in Amaravati will be completed in three weeks, the ground reality appears to be different.

Published: 28th December 2018 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court will start functioning from the capital region Amaravati from January 1 as notified by the President. However, it will not operate from the Judicial Complex at Nelapadu as initially planned, but will be housed either in the Chief Minister’s camp office or the Roads and Buildings (R&B) State office in Vijayawada.

“The Judicial Complex works are apace and will take another 20 days or so. But, the notification has been already issued. So, tentatively, we will propose to house the High Court either in the CM’s camp office or the R&B building, whichever they (authorities concerned) will choose,” Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu told media on Thursday.

While welcoming the notification of bifurcation of the Hyderabad High Court at the foundation-laying ceremony of the Secretariat in the morning, he acknowledged the inconvenience involved in the relocation of the judges and other paraphernalia at the media interaction later in the evening.  

Even though Naidu is confident that the pending works of the Judicial Complex in Amaravati will be completed in three weeks, the ground reality appears to be different. Those working at the project site told TNIE that the works will take at least a month or two more to be completed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra HC CM camp office R&B building

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
BJP leaders slam Congress for opposing Triple Talaq Bill
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp