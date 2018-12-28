CM camp office or R&B building to house Andhra HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court will start functioning from the capital region Amaravati from January 1 as notified by the President. However, it will not operate from the Judicial Complex at Nelapadu as initially planned, but will be housed either in the Chief Minister’s camp office or the Roads and Buildings (R&B) State office in Vijayawada.

“The Judicial Complex works are apace and will take another 20 days or so. But, the notification has been already issued. So, tentatively, we will propose to house the High Court either in the CM’s camp office or the R&B building, whichever they (authorities concerned) will choose,” Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu told media on Thursday.

While welcoming the notification of bifurcation of the Hyderabad High Court at the foundation-laying ceremony of the Secretariat in the morning, he acknowledged the inconvenience involved in the relocation of the judges and other paraphernalia at the media interaction later in the evening.

Even though Naidu is confident that the pending works of the Judicial Complex in Amaravati will be completed in three weeks, the ground reality appears to be different. Those working at the project site told TNIE that the works will take at least a month or two more to be completed.