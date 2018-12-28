Home Cities Vijayawada

'Focus on reducing Maternal and infant mortality rates'

Directions have been given to do advanced planning for delivery of high-risk pregnant women to ensure that no last-minute transportation of emergency cases is required.

Published: 28th December 2018 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister NMD Farooq has directed officials to focus on bringing down Maternal and Infant Mortality Rate (MMR and IMR).

While reviewing with the DM&HOs, DCHSs, and superintendents on the ongoing health schemes at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Thursday, Farooq wanted the officials to ensure reduction of MMR and IMR by 50 per cent and eight per cent, respectively. During the meeting, detailed review of safe delivery calendar was undertaken wherein directions were given to ensure that birth planning was done for each and every pregnant women.

Directions have been given to do advanced planning for delivery of high-risk pregnant women to ensure that no last-minute transportation of emergency cases is required. It has also been directed that every pregnant woman should be identified within the first trimester and ensured monthly check-ups by medical officer of Chandranna Sanchara Chikitsa in rural areas and Mukhyamantri Urban Kendralu in urban areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
infant mortality rate maternal mortality rate Health minister NMD Farooq

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
BJP leaders slam Congress for opposing Triple Talaq Bill
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp