'Focus on reducing Maternal and infant mortality rates'

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister NMD Farooq has directed officials to focus on bringing down Maternal and Infant Mortality Rate (MMR and IMR).

While reviewing with the DM&HOs, DCHSs, and superintendents on the ongoing health schemes at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Thursday, Farooq wanted the officials to ensure reduction of MMR and IMR by 50 per cent and eight per cent, respectively. During the meeting, detailed review of safe delivery calendar was undertaken wherein directions were given to ensure that birth planning was done for each and every pregnant women.

Directions have been given to do advanced planning for delivery of high-risk pregnant women to ensure that no last-minute transportation of emergency cases is required. It has also been directed that every pregnant woman should be identified within the first trimester and ensured monthly check-ups by medical officer of Chandranna Sanchara Chikitsa in rural areas and Mukhyamantri Urban Kendralu in urban areas.