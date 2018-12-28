New attractions for tourists at Bhavani Island

Home Cities Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Bhavani Island Development Corporation (BIDC) introduced new attractions to enthral tourists and visitors at Bhavani island in Vijayawada. The new attractions include maze garden, robotic park, mirror maze and video gaming zone.

As part of the maze garden, pathways, plants and walls in the maze are typically fixed, but puzzles in the walls and paths can change during the game, which are categorised as mazes or tour puzzles.The maze garden is developed by using Conocarpus plants as walls and chequered tile pathways in the area of 0.75 acre. Similarly, in Robotic park, visitors can witness robotic sculptures made with silicone and latex . Robotic Jurassic Park was been set up in an extent of one acre of land at a cost of more than `2 crore.
Animals such as Tyrannosaurus,  Woolly mammoth, crocodile, black buck and Giant tortoise among others in existence during the Stone Age on the Earth.

The mirror maze walk through puzzle is a fascinating experience and life size puzzle for all ages, but it also has features tailored to appeal to children, which adults will also enjoy.The Video Gaming Zone contains super games such as Manx TT 3d super bike and Outrun Single Car Racing Simulator Video Game and many more. The officials also set up a golf simulator to experience the golf sport in full screen digital experience.

