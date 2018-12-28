Home Cities Vijayawada

Protesting vet students climb water tank

Following the demonstration, police officials were deployed in large numbers near the water tank and the agitating members were taken to the police station to restore normalcy.

Published: 28th December 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed near Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Thursday after members of Andhra Pradesh Pashusamvardhka Polytechnic Nirudyogula Sangam climbed a water tank as part of their protest, demanding that the State government fill the vacant Veterinary Assistant (VA) posts in a phased manner.

Sangam president D Koteswara Rao expressed his dissatisfaction over the State government considering candidates who have studied vocational courses and are currently on contract, for the Veterinary Assistant posts. Due to lack of employment, hundreds of students who have completed diploma courses from Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) in Tirupati, are facing hardships, he said. Following the GO 60, dated 02.08.2011, the government should give priority to providing employment to those students, he added.

Following the demonstration, police officials were deployed in large numbers near the water tank and the agitating members were taken to the police station to restore normalcy. They were released later in the evening.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Pashusamvardhka Polytechnic Nirudyogula Sangam vet students protest vacant veterinary assistant posts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
BJP leaders slam Congress for opposing Triple Talaq Bill
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp