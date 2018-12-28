Protesting vet students climb water tank

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed near Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Thursday after members of Andhra Pradesh Pashusamvardhka Polytechnic Nirudyogula Sangam climbed a water tank as part of their protest, demanding that the State government fill the vacant Veterinary Assistant (VA) posts in a phased manner.

Sangam president D Koteswara Rao expressed his dissatisfaction over the State government considering candidates who have studied vocational courses and are currently on contract, for the Veterinary Assistant posts. Due to lack of employment, hundreds of students who have completed diploma courses from Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) in Tirupati, are facing hardships, he said. Following the GO 60, dated 02.08.2011, the government should give priority to providing employment to those students, he added.

Following the demonstration, police officials were deployed in large numbers near the water tank and the agitating members were taken to the police station to restore normalcy. They were released later in the evening.