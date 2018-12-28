Home Cities Vijayawada

Sound and Light show to be held at Durga temple

Published: 28th December 2018 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Kanaka Durga Temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to attract more devotees at the Kanaka Durga Temple, officials of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam have decided to organise a ‘Sound and Light’ show there. The show will impart information to the devotees on the background of the presiding deity and the temple.

In the presence of temple Executive Officer V Koteswaramma and trust board committee chairperson Y Gouranaga Babu, the officials conducted a trail run of the show on the hill shrine on December 21, which evoked a great response from the devotees. After conducting a final trial run on January 11 to verify whether all necessary equipment are in place, two shows per day will be organised in the evenings of Sankranthi. “Along the lines of Somnath temple, Chandragiri fort (Chittoor) and Golconda fort, the State government has decided to organise the show at Indrakeeladri on a pilot basis,” temple executive engineer D Bhaskar said.

In July, a Kolkata-based Premium World Company was entrusted with the task of organising 20-minute-long shows on the hill shrine (in Telugu and English languages) twice a day, he added. Around `3 crore were spent on arranging 20/20 size screens and LED lights, he said, adding that 75 per cent of the project work has been completed and the remaining will be completed in the first week of January.

Kanaka Durga temple sound and light show Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam

