Special trains to clear passenger rush during Sankranti, Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway will run four special trains from Hyderabad to Narasapur and Machilipatnam to Secunderabad to clear extra rush of passengers during the festive season of Sankranthi. These special trains consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second class coaches.

Train number 82725 Hyderabad-Narsapur one-way Suvidha Special Train will depart from Hyderabad at 5.45 pm on January 11, 12 and 13 and arrive at and depart from Secunderabad at 6.10 pm and 6.15 pm respectively. It will arrive at Narasapur at 4.10 am on the next day. Enroute, this special train will stop at Nalgonda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikalur, Akividu, Bhimavaram, Veeravasaram and Palakollu stations.

Train number 07251 Machilipatnam-Secunderabad One-Way Special Train will depart from Machilipatnam at 10 pm on Jan 10 and arrive at Secunderabad at 7.40 am on the next day. Enroute, this special train will stop at Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Piduguralla and Nalgonda stations.

Train number 82709 Secunderabad-Kakinada Town Suvidha Special Train will depart from Secunderabad at 8 pm on Jan 11, 12 and 13 and arrive at Kakinada Town at 6.25 am on the next day. Enroute, these trains will stop at Kazipet, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Dwarapudi and Samalkot. Train number 82724 Kacheguda-Kakinada Town Suvidha Special Train will depart from Kacheguda at 9.15 pm on Jan11, 12 and 13 and arrive at Kakinada Town at 7.45 am on the next day.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Malkajgiri, Kazipet, Khammam, Rayanpadu, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Dwarapudi and Samalkot stations.Also, Jansadharan Special Trains between Vijayawada-Vasakhapatnam will run for the devotees to facilitate Bhavani Deeksha Viramana.

Train number 07025, Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Jansadharan Special Train, will depart from Vijayawada at 8.15 am from Dec 29 to Jan 2, and arrive at Visakhapatnam at 3.15 pm on the same day. Train number 07026, Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Jansadharan Special Train will depart from Visakhapatnam at 4 pm from Dec 29 to Jan 2 and arrive at Vijayawada at 11.20 pm on the same day.

Enroute, the trains running for the devotees to facilitate Bhavani Deeksha Viramana, will stop at Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Dwarapudi, Anaparti, Samalkot, Pitapuram, Annavaram, Tuni, Narsipatnam Road, Elamanchili, Anakapalli and Duvvada stations