Switch to chip-based EMV cards: Andhra Bank

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Bank has asked its customers to get their ATM-cum-debit cards with magnetic stripe replaced with the one with EMV chip before December 31.The Reserve Bank of India had asked banks to issue only chip-based and PIN-enabled debit and credit cards to protect customers from frauds.

EMV chip card protects against counterfeit (skimming) card fraud. EMV chip card and PIN protects against both counterfeit (skimming) and lost and stolen card fraud.

EMV stands for Europay MasterCard Visa. The EMV chip debit card will be issued free-of-cost.

The EMV chip stores payment data on a chip-enabled payment card with support for dynamic authentication. This means, the card generates dynamic data every time it is used for a transaction, making it impossible for fraudsters to copy user data off the credit or debit card.