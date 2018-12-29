CBI lodges FIR in Ayesha Meera case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Hyderabad branch, registered an FIR in Ayesha murder case on Friday. The case was reopened on the directions of Hyderabad High Court on November 29 after it observed the re-investigation of Special Investigation Team (SIT) failed to solve the decade-old murder case.

In this regard, the CBI officials had reportedly lodged a fresh FIR on Thursday based on the incident that took place on the intervening night of December 26 and 27 in Sri Durga Ladies hostel in Jupudi village of Ibrahimptnam.

“CBI sleuths will conduct the probe afresh keeping aside the previous investigations conducted by police and the SIT,” sources said. Though it was initially supposed that the CBI, Chennai branch officials are probing the case, it is later revealed that Hyderabad team was given the responsibility of the case after they filed the FIR on Thursday.

On December 24, a team of CBI officials visited Mahila Sessions court in the Court Complex in Vijayawada and sought the court staff to share the details pertaining to the case.