Coastal belt railway expansion by 2020-21

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expansion of the rail network between Vijayawada and the coastal belt, where the single line is being electrified and doubled, is expected to be complete by 2020-21. At present, the Vijayawada-Gudivada-Bhimavaram-Narsapur and Gudivada-Machilipatnam; Bhimavaram- Nidadavolu railway lines are single lines and non- electrified.

Indian Railways took up the doubling and electrification project on the lines, for a distance of 221 km, in order to encourage the development of the coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh, in 2011-12.The estimated cost of the project was Rs 1428.70 crore.

The project was planned to be executed in five phases. Till now, 28.66 lakh cubic meters of earthwork has been completed. As many as 369 minor bridges have been completed. Work in another 54 minor bridges is currently in various stages of progress.

The expansion project

There is 50 per cent cost-sharing by the State government. Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. is executing the project. The expenditure incurred on this project during the last 4 years up to March 2019 is Rs 623.06 crore and during 2018-19 is Rs 226.65 crore. Expenditure incurred till now is Rs 849.71 crore