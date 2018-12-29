Home Cities Vijayawada

Details of rescued kids on web portal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Division Railway Manager (DRM) R Dhananjayulu on Friday inaugurated a web portal dedicated to reunite the rescued children with their parents. With the help of the portal, parents would be able to trace their kids who were rescued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP). In 2018, they rescued 248 kids and, in 2017, 230.

“The Vijayawada division of the RPF has decided to make use of technology to reunite parents with their missing kids. Details of all those rescued such as their names, places and dates of rescue, where they are accommodated and contact number of heads of Child Welfare Committees will be made available. All that one needs to do is log on to the website,” Dhananjayulu said.

On the occasion, RPF’s Division Security Commissioner SR Gandhi said, “If the parents cannot be identified or informed immediately, their children are handed over to the CWCs with the help of an authorised NGO. The CWC then tries to find out the parents’ addresses so that the kids can go back to their respective families,” he said. Also, a video clip to popularise this arrangement has been prepared, which is being circulated on social media.  

How to find the info on the website 

All that a concerned parent needs to do is log on to the website www.scr.indianrailways.gov.in  and then go to the section Divisions/Vijayawada/Security/Rescued children. There they will be able to find details of kids who were rescued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP).

