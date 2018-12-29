District administration to usher in New Year with a bang, to hold several fests

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district administration is planning to herald the New Year with a bang. A slew of events, including handicrafts and adventure expos, are lined up in January 2019 to lure tourists as well as visitors.

According to the district officials, more than 1,000 enthusiasts from various parts of the country and across the globe will take part in the International Adventure festival to be organised from January 27 at Kondapalli Fort. The two-day festival will include trekking, rappelling, rock climbing, zoomaring and zip line tours among other events.

Similarly, the city will witness Shilparamam handicraft exhibition, organised by Andhra Pradesh Shilparamam, Arts and Crafts Society, will be held from January 3. The event, which will conclude on January 13, will house more than 50 stalls from various states across the country.

For Sankranti, the administration plans to hold a boat racing competition at Nagayalanka. The festival will be held from on all three days of Sankranti, the officials said. The boat races will see group competitions, solo performances, special feats by Andhra Police and NDRF teams and many more. Post Sankranthi, the officials have planned to organise Kondapalli Killa fest 2019, which will take place for two days in the third week of January.

As part of this event, with the partnership of Youth Hostels’ Association of India and the district administration is organising the rock climbing and other adventure activities.

Speaking to TNIE, Krishna District Collector B Lakshmikantham said, “Our objective is to increase the happiness index and bring more such events to Vijayawada. We want more and more people to take part in the festivals. We have also planned a bird festival the first week of February at Aatapaka. Many national and international festivals will also be held in the district.”

