Lecturers file harassment complaint against private engineering college

Two women lecturers of a private engineering college file a complaint accusing the college officials of being casteist and not paying them their salaries for the past six months. 

Published: 29th December 2018 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two women lecturers of a private engineering college file a complaint against their college management with the Ibrahimpatnam police.

They accused the college officials of being casteist and not paying them their salaries for the past six months. 

According to sources, the complainants — KL Sowjanya, 29, and M Hymavathi, 30 — joined as lecturers in Nova College of Engineering and Technology six months ago. On Friday evening, they approached the police and accused principal PV Swamy, lecturer Sadat Ali and accountant Phani of not giving them their pending salaries. 

TAGS
private engineering college harassment

