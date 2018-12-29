Lecturers file harassment complaint against private engineering college

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two women lecturers of a private engineering college file a complaint against their college management with the Ibrahimpatnam police.

They accused the college officials of being casteist and not paying them their salaries for the past six months.

According to sources, the complainants — KL Sowjanya, 29, and M Hymavathi, 30 — joined as lecturers in Nova College of Engineering and Technology six months ago. On Friday evening, they approached the police and accused principal PV Swamy, lecturer Sadat Ali and accountant Phani of not giving them their pending salaries.