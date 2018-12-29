Training for Anganwadi workers in CAS App 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Women Development and Child Welfare department trained Anganwadi staff in operating Common Application Software (CAS) App. Using this App, they will monitor the national nutrition mission, attendance of children, meals supplied to them etc.

Workers of over 3,800 Anganwadis took part in the initiative in which data on things such as attendance of children and women and the meal provided to them will be updated through the App on a real-time basis and reviewed by district officials.

Even though the State government started initiatives such as ‘Balamrutham’ and ‘Anna Amrutha Hastham’, the nutrition levels among women and children had not shown major improvements.