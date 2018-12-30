APSRTC to run 2000 special buses for Sankranti
To clear extra rush of passengers during Sankranti, the APSRTC has decided to run 2,000-odd special buses from Hyderabad to various major destinations in the State from January 9 to 13.
Passengers will be charged 50 per cent extra on the existing fare. In a press release issued here on Saturday, APSRTC ED (Operations) G Jaya Rao said that the corporation has allocated enough number of bus services on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada, Vijayawada-Vizag and Bengaluru-Vijayawada routes where the demand is high.