Assemtica Robotics opens shop in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada city got its first robotics company, Assemtica Robotics Private Limited, an ed-tech startup. It will impart training for budding engineers in the field of robotics and 3D printing.

The company will conduct workshops and also make it a point to connect with students as well as industry experts.

The company was set up by two brothers, Kranthi Kumar Ellineni and Sravan Kumar Ellineni, who earlier worked in the US and returned back to Vijayawada to set up their own unit.

The objective of robotics firm is to deliver engineering graduates with hands-on experience in application-based approach using design, 3D printing and robotics technology with 4.0 facilities.

Speaking to TNIE, Sravan Kumar Ellineni, co-founder of Assemtica Robotics, said, “At present, no other industry is using 3D printing with robotics technology across the State. Though some major industries are using robotics, but 3D printing is absent.

Here we provide a depth of study for the students and provide a platform to have learning and training. With 3D printing, we can dissolve the metals and print the design with accuracy and precision, where we can decrease the wastage. Soon we would connect with industries and colleges and conduct workshops.”