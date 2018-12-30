Navyandhra Book Fest from January 1

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Book Festival Society (VBFS) in association with Department of Language and Culture and NTR Trust is making elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of ‘Navyandhra Book Festival’ at Swaraj Maidan here from January 1 to 11, VBFS secretary K Lakshmaiah has said. Around 300 stalls will be put up at the venue.

Here is the list of programmes to be organised at the venue christened Navabharath Prakash Rao and the venue, where programmes related to literature, will be held, was named after renowned Telugu novelist Yaddanapudi Sulochana Rani.

January 1: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to participate during the inaugural session. Assembly Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad, Chief Electoral Commissioner RP Sisodia, Acharya Raghuram Raju and Professor Kolakaluri Enoch will also be present on the occasion.

January 2: Rhyming competition for nursery students

January 3: Telugu poetry competition for Class I, II and III students

January 4: ‘Walk for Books’ from Press Club to Swaraj Maidan.

January 5: Former Supreme Court Justice Jasti Chelameswar will participate as the chief guest at the 100th death anniversary of Kandukuri Veeresalingam.

January 6: Personality development trainer Dr. BV Pattabhiram will unveil his new book, followed by a book release ‘Patamata Gali’.

January 7: Birth anniversary celebrations of film screenwriter Pattabhirama Reddy Tikkavarapu.

January 8: Book launch on ‘Bala Sahityam’. Elocution for Class VIII, IX and X students in English and Telugu

January 9: Session on ‘Globalisation- Children Literature’. Dance ballet highlighting the history of Vemana will be performed

January 10: District Collector B Lakshmikantham to talk about the book which inspired him.

January 11 : Civic chief J Nivas and Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao will participate as the chief guests at the valedictory session.

Timings

Public can visit the venue between 2 pm and 9 pm. Entry is free and 10 per cent discount will be given on every purchase