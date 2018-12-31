Activist of YSRCP Muslim wing attacked over internal differences

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Due to internal clashes, a YSRC party Muslim wing activist Syed Nuruddin was attacked brutally by his fellow party activists in the district party office under Suryaraopet police station limits on Sunday afternoon. He was admitted to the government hospital for treatment.

According to Suryaraopet police inspector K Satyanarayana, the incident happened around 1 pm when both the parties had come to the district party office to meet YSRC leader P Gowtham Reddy.

When Nuruddin was explaining the difficulties people were facing because of the construction of a masjid at Ramavarappadu, the prime accused, Mohammad Farooq Shubli, and his supporters reportedly thrashed him. Nuruddin is State president of AP State Muslim Rights Wing and the accused is General Secretary of Muslim Hakkula Porata Samithi.

Following the complaint lodged by Nuruddin, police filed a case and took the accused Shubli into custody.