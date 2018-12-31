Home Cities Vijayawada

APCRDA mulls IT Tower in capital region

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has initiated the process of development of an Information Technology (IT) park in the capital region.

Published: 31st December 2018 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has initiated the process of development of an Information Technology (IT) park in the capital region. The authority is tentatively looking at establishing the park with a five lakh sqft built-up area near the core capital region. In a teleconference, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also directed the authority, which completed four years of formation on Sunday, to promote the development done by the State government so far.
According to a press release issued by the authority on Sunday, APCRDA Principal Secretary Ajay Jain and Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar told the CM in the teleconference that the authority was considering to develop the proposed park near the HappyNest project.

“We are contemplating building an IT park with a built up area of five lakh sqft to sell or lease out to IT/IT enabled Services (ITeS) companies. We are planning to establish it near the HappyNest project near Nelapadu village,” they added. Speaking on the occasion, CM Naidu expressed satisfaction over the successful conduct of ‘Amaravati Sandarsana Yatra’, the government-sponsored tour around the capital in which thousands of people from various districts of the State visited Amaravati.

He also stressed the need to inform people about the fast-track progress of the capital.“We have to assure people that fast-track development works will be undertaken in 2019,” he said. The Amaravati Sandarsana Yatra, which began on Friday last week, has evoked a positive response, with around 1,500 people having visited the capital in the first two days. The yatra will continue till February 10.

Talking about fund raising for Amaravati, Naidu said that the State government had put in place a policy framework for it and money will not be a problem. He also directed the APCRDA to speed up the process of setting up an Integrated Multiproduct Industrial Park in 300 acres. The industrial park is expected to create jobs for around 20,000 people.

Moreover, the government is committed to provide 60,000 jobs through land allotments to various organizations.Around 2.5 lakh jobs are estimated to be created from the Start-up area development, which is expected to begin in January, he concluded.

Numbers on development

5 lakh Sqft built-up area of IT park
1,500 People went on free tour to capital
Feb 10 Last day of ‘yatra’
300 acres For Integrated Multiproduct Industrial Park
20,000 people Jobs the park will create
2.5 lakh Jobs Start-up area development will create

What the press release states

APCRDA Principal Secretary Ajay Jain and Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar told the CM that the authority was considering to develop the proposed park near the HappyNest project

TAGS
APCRDA Chandrababu Naidu HappyNest project IT Park

