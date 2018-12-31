Durga temple officials seek PRASAD funds

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of transforming Indrakeeladri into a world-class pilgrim destination, officials of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam have written to Ministry of Tourism to allocate necessary funds under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD), for realising the project.

According to temple officials, devotees influx has increased gradually to the hill shrine over the years. The shrine is considered to be the second-largest temple in the State after Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

There was an urgent need to improve the basic amenities in and around it for the convenience of pilgrims which poured in from all states, and taking this into consideration, Temple Executive Officer V Koteswaramma directed the officials concerned to transform the hill shrine into an ideal location for promoting spirituality.

The EO applied for the PRASAD scheme to realise the project and the officials of Ministry of Tourism suggested that she draft a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Then, a consultant firm came forward to materialise the project. Once the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) approves the DPR submitted, Ministry of Tourism will release the funds after appointing a Project Management Committee, which will monitor the project works.

If tourism officials decide to consider Indrakeeladri under PRASAD scheme, major infrastructure works like earth filling, landscaping, fencing, lighting, pavements, footpaths, walking space, drinking water facility, stormwater drains, eco-friendly transport system, ropeway, water transportation and others will be developed with funds sanctioned by the Centre.

In addition, the funds can be utilised in developing a second ghat road from Kummaripalem Centre. Basic amenities like street lighting, sound and light show, ATMs, signage boards, public toilets, clock rooms and primary health care centres can be also developed, officials added.

“We are leaving no stone unturned to develop Indrakeeladri as a world-class pilgrimage destination. In this regard, a proposal has been sent to the Ministry of Tourism to sanction funds under PRASAD scheme. If everything goes as per our plans, in next two or three years, the hill shrine will be transformed into a spiritual and tourist centre,” Koteswaramma said.

Talking about accommodation facilities for devotees, the EO said that plans are underway to construct VIP cottages for devotees in Amaravati. A proposal has been sent to APCRDA officials, seeking a sanction of 15 acres of land for the purpose. If the officials allocate the requested land, the cottages will be built at the earliest, she added.