Jagan Mohan Reddy slams Chandrababu Naidu for ‘politicising’ every issue, hails KCR’s SCS stand

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Welcoming the announcement of Telangana State Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that he will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking Special Category Status (SCS) to AP, YSRC chief and Opposition Leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has found fault with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for politicising every issue, thereby harming the interests of the State. “Why is Naidu opposing KCR’s offer to write a letter to the Prime Minister on SCS?’’ the YSRC chief wondered.

Addressing a public meeting at Palasa in Srikakulam district on Sunday as part of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, the YSRC party chief said that when 25 MPs of the State along with Telangana MPs bringing pressure on the Centre, it cannot ignore the issue.

Jagan also found fault with Naidu’s rebuttal to KCR’s allegations against him. He said with elections around the corner, Naidu is showing different films to people every day. “One day, he goes to Chennai and shows ‘Idli Sambar with Stalin’ movie and from there, he goes to Bengaluru and shows ‘Koffee with Kumaraswamy.’ However, he will not go to Odisha though there are disputes between both the States over Vamsadhara. At the same time, he finds time to have lunch with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Instead of doing good to people who voted him to power, he is playing different drama every day for retaining power,” Jagan alleged. The YSRC chief said during his four-year ‘relationship’ with the BJP, Naidu has never remembered Special Category Status. “In fact, he spoke against SCS many times and now with elections approaching, he divorced the BJP and is giving an impression that he is the only one who is striving for the coveted tag,” he said.Speaking on Uddanam kidney issue, Jagan promised to set up a 200-bed hospital in Palasa Assembly constituency if YSRC comes to power.

‘PK is Naidu’s partner’

Jagan lashed out at Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and described as Naidu’s partner. Listing out the failures of Naidu, the YSRC chief called upon people to use their wisdom to elect true representatives, who fight for their wefare.