VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has approved the dispatch of 200 drones, for recording and analysing the performance of all municipalities. He has given the department a deadline of March 15, to submit the first cut of drone footage, with analytics and rankings. This round will cover an area of 3,000 sq km.

He reviewed the progress of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department at Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Wednesday. He was informed that Shapoorji Pallonji will complete the underground drainage system by December this year, and L&T will complete 444 km of major and minor drains by November 1.