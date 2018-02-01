VIJAYAWADA: In a shocking incident, an ‘abandoned’ elderly couple committed suicide by consuming poison in the hospital room unable to meet the hospital expenditure.The tragic incident happened in late hours of Tuesday and came to light on Wednesday morning after the hospital staff found the couple dead in the hospital room.The couple was identified as Thummalapalli Ramakrishna (68) and Satya Nagarani (65), residents of Bhavanipuram. The couple is survived by two sons and a daughter. Satya Nagarani was admitted to Vijayawada Institute of Neuro Sciences (VINS) on January 26. She was undergoing treatment for paralysis.

Police found a suicide note from Ramakrishna’s pocket which reads, “We are taking the extreme step as we are suffering from paralysis. No one is responsible for our death. There is Rs 8,000 in my pocket. Use it for our last rites.”Earlier, the couple was reportedly admitted in an old age home near Machilipatnam. However, Rajesh, son of Ramakrishna claimed his father was sensitive and always took hasty decisions. “My mother got paralysis four years ago. From then, he used to look after her.

When he too got paralysis stroke, he went into depression and that could have provoked them to commit suicide,” he said.When contacted Suryaraopet CI Vinay Mohan, he said the exact reason behind suicide is yet to be known and suspect that lack of support from the family and diminishing finances might have forced the couple to take extreme step. A case under Section 174 of CrPc was registered.