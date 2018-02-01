VIJAYAWADA: IT Minister Nara Lokesh has interacted with CEOs and representatives of various IT and ITES companies in the US to attract investments to the State.On Wednesday, Lokesh interacted with Google Data Centre team members Parthasarathy, Ram and others. He said the increase in the use of data will have an impact on GDP and keeping in that mind, fiber grid project was taken up in the State and internet services along with telephone and television services are being provided to people at `149 per month. The minister explained how the latest technology is being adopted in the governance and welfare programmes. He said despite deficient rain, using technology, the State achieved high productivity in agriculture.

Stating that there are plenty of opportunities for IT entrepreneurs, he invited them to invest in the State.

He explained about the new cloud hub policy. He said they need Google’s help in health care, agriculture, as it has expertise in analytics and machine learning. Lokesh wanted Google to explore the possibility of setting up Google Cloud Mini clusters in Andhra Pradesh while assuring full cooperation from the government. Responding positively, the Google data team members said a team would be visiting AP soon to study the opportunities and situation there.

Later, Lokesh visited Facebook headquarters and interacted with the staff there. Facebook Species and Virtual Reality Concept were explained to him on the occasion. Other developments including solar aircraft to provide internet services to remote areas, fixed wireless distribution, telecom infra project, express wifi were also explained to him. On the occasion, he also saw the largest roof garden of Facebook company spread over 10 acres of land. Later, he held discussions with Cadence company CEO LIv Butiyan and Google cloud representatives.