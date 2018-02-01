VIJAYAWADA: With the Opposition leaders blaming the government for turning a blind eye to the

`40-crore land scam, CM N Chandrababu Naidu sought clarification from MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao. Bonda Uma met Naidu at his residence in Undavalli on Wednesday and explained the issue. The CM warned of stern action against the MLA if he was proved guilty.

Naidu told Bonda Uma that he had been monitoring the case closely and added that he already received reports from the investigation team. Home Minister N Chinarajappa said the accused in the freedom fighter land scam will be punished severely. He said that more than 3,000 cases were registered against gamblers and public representatives for organising cockfights and gambling during Sankranti.