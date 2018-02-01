VIJAYAWADA: The Women and Child Welfare Department is planning to establish a number of one-stop Sakhi centres across the State in 2018 for providing psycho-social support, legal aid, counselling and temporary shelter to women affected by violence. At present, the one-stop Sakhi centres are functioning mainly at district headquarters. As the number of women affected by violence is increasing, the government has decided to launch these centres at mandal level.

Currently, eight buildings are under construction for setting up Sakhi centres.

“So far, we have received many complaints from women affected by violence. We treated them with care and respect. We counselled them and offered shelter, legal aid and medical services. Though there is staff crunch, we are managing and a few people from the Women and Child Welfare Department are working with us,” said P Krishna Kumari , Women and Child Welfare Project Director, Krishna district.

As the Sakhi centres require a lot of resources, the department is planning to train self help group women at Mandal level and form counselling centres for the women in distress. With the initiative, the government is planning to reach out to maximum number of victims and help them with counselling and legal services.

Commissioner of Women and Child Welfare H Arun Kumar said, “Through Sakhi centres, we have provided medical and legal help to many women. Now, we wanted to launch these centres at the mandal level. We wanted to train members SHG women societies so that they can look after the victims and counsel them at the mandal level.”

Story so far

14,799 cases were registered in the Sakhi centres across the State since December 2015.

1.36 lakh women affected by violence have registered complaint with the women helpline

At each Sakhi centre, affected women can avail shelter for a short period, legal aid, medical services, psycho-social support and counselling